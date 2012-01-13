HOW CONGRESS IS PREPARING TO DESTROY THE INTERNET: These Popular Sites Could Be Screwed By SOPA

Photo: Lamar Smith

The Stop Internet Piracy Act (SOPA) legislation being debated in Congress has the potential to destroy the internet as we have come to know it.If passed, SOPA would require internet providers to block access to sites in other countries hosting stolen intellectual property (IP) from the U.S. It also puts any site that contains even an accidental link to a protected IP at risk for legal action.



Stolen IP is a very broad, and vague term. It covers pirated software and movies, but it could also include artwork that’s been uploaded, or counterfeit handbags being sold on the web.

Most of our favourite sites rely on user generated content and links to sites that might have protected IP on them. This means that some of your favourite websites may cease to exist.

Which sites? We asked stop censorship advocacy groups like the Free Software Foundation, the Electronics Frontier Foundation and The Participatory Politics Foundation for answers and this is what they told us.

Please note: This is NOT a comprehensive list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.