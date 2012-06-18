These Visuals Show How Massive The Mobile App Economy Is

Photo: Flickr / @superamit
During Business Insider’s Mobile Advertising Conference last week, Peter Farago, VP of marketing at Flurry Mobile, gave a compelling presentation that outlines just how massive the mobile app-conomy has become.Not only are people are starting to spend more time on their apps than they are browsing the internet, but there are almost as many mobile subscriptions as there are people on the planet.
In spite of these stats, the ratio of mobile ad spending compared to time spent on the apps is merely 1:23.
But, as Farago announced, “Mobile is just getting started!”
But look at the crazy mobile engagement that works in conjunction with television. The Super Bowl is a prime example of how integrated the interfaces are becoming.
Even though people are spending more time on apps than web or radio, advertisers are spending next to nothing on the medium.
