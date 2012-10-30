These Viral Hurricane Pictures Are Old Or Fake

Be careful what Hurricane Sandy pictures you retweet.
This one is fake (read more at Snopes):
This one is old:
This one is old (though soldiers are guarding the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier today as well):
Photo: Marta Evry via Twitter
Old:
You can find more old/fake hurricane pictures at blog Is Twitter Wrong?
Now check out REAL pictures from Hurricane Sandy >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.