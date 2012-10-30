These Viral Hurricane Pictures Are Old Or Fake

Gus Lubin

Be careful what Hurricane Sandy pictures you retweet.

This one is fake (read more at Snopes):

fake hurricane pic

This one is old:

fake hurricane

This one is old (though soldiers are guarding the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier today as well):

Unknown Soldier

Photo: Marta Evry via Twitter

Old:

fake hurricane pic

You can find more old/fake hurricane pictures at blog Is Twitter Wrong?

