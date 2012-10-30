These Viral Hurricane Pictures Are Old Or Fake

Be careful what Hurricane Sandy pictures you retweet.



This one is fake (read more at Snopes):

This one is old:

This one is old (though soldiers are guarding the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier today as well):

Photo: Marta Evry via Twitter

Old:

You can find more old/fake hurricane pictures at blog Is Twitter Wrong?

Now check out REAL pictures from Hurricane Sandy >

