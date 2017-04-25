These vintage photos show what it was like at Anzac Cove in 1915

Photo: Australian War Memorial/ Supplied

Today is Anzac Day.

On April 25, 1915, Australian and New Zealand forces landed at Gallipoli, the peninsula on the northern bank of the Dardanelles, with hopes of eventually capturing the Ottoman capital, Constantinople (now Istanbul), and securing the narrow waterway that eventually leads to the Black Sea and all the way up to Russia.

However, they met with fierce resistance after underestimating Turkish troop numbers and the battle lasted eight long months, before Allied forces were evacuated from the peninsula.

More than 44,000 soldiers died at Gallipoli.

Life was tough in the trenches, from personal hygiene, to surviving on small rations and keeping disease at bay.

Here’s a look at what life at Anzac Cove was really like.

A boatload of 6th Battalion soldiers leave the transport ship HMT Galeka on their way to land at Anzac Cove. Photo: Flickr/Australian War Memorial. A boat carries men of the Australian 1st Divisional Signal Company as they are towed towards Anzac Cove. Photo: Australian War Memorial/Supplied Troops of the 1st Brigade row to the beach and empty boats return from the shore to the ships. Photo: Flickr/Australian War Memorial. More boats carry troops to shore. Photo: Australian War Memorial/Supplied Soldiers of the 1st Battalion await orders. Photo: Australian War Memorial/Supplied Australian troops charge a Turkish trench. Photo: Wikipedia Commons Members of 13th Battalion in the trenches. Photo: Australian War Memorial/Supplied Australian troops going into action across Plugge's Plateau. The photographer was actually standing in a captured Turkish trench to take this photo. Photo: Australian War Memorial/Supplied Members of 13th Battalion occupying Quinn's Post on the heights above Anzac Cove. Photo: Flickr/Australian War Memorial. The 7th Battalion Machine Gun section occupying Quinn's Post and the Chessboard. Photo: Australian War Memorial/Flickr. 10 regiments of light horse troopers were sent to Gallipoli without their mounts. In 45 minutes of dawn charges at The Nek on August 7, the 8th Light Horse suffered 234 casualties, 154 fatalities; and on August 10, 138 casualties and 80 fatalities in 45 minutes. Photo: 'Along The Boundary Fence/George Wilson The first field dressing station of the 7th Battalion. It was a natural hole in Monash Gully and many of those wounded early in the campaign were treated there. Photo: Australian War Memorial/Supplied .

