These videos show the devastating power of Cyclone Winston as it struck Fiji

Fiji has been hit by Cyclone Winston, the strongest cyclone ever recorded in the southern hemisphere.

The category five cyclone swept through the South Pacific nation overnight with winds speeds of 230km/h and gusts of 325km/h.

The destructive winds and heavy rainfall has killed at least one person with reports that villages and homes have been wiped out as it hit the main island of Viti Levu.

The Fijian government has declared a state of national disaster for the country which is home to 900,000 people after issuing a public curfew at 6pm local time yesterday.

The cyclone first emerged last week passing Tonga’s Vava’u as a category two cyclone before developing into a category five cyclone with Fiji’s prime minister Voreqe Bainimarama describing the cyclone as an “ordeal of the most grievous kind”.

Here’s a look at some of the footage captured by civilians.

Strong winds at Suva, the capital of Fiji, just before the curfew was issued.

Winds howling at the #Suva seawall just before the curfew #TCWinston pic.twitter.com/uUVJMUoJkX — Bryn Hannan (@brynhannan) February 20, 2016

This was taken at midday yesterday on the Fijian island of Nananu-I-Ra around three kilometers off the north coast of the main island of Viti Levu where there were strong winds but no rainfall yet.

NananuiRa Island, Rakiraki 12pm today. No rain just windy #Fiji #TCWinston #weather Thanks 2 the cousin for the vid pic.twitter.com/2FfYYpcGFq — Jacquee Speight (@JacqueeSpeight) February 20, 2016

But overnight, Cyclone Winston began lashing down on Fiji’s main islands.

Catastrophic #CycloneWinston lashed down on the Fiji's main islands with very violent wind gusts up to 160mph pic.twitter.com/ERF5sGbubX — Joint Cyclone Center (@JointCyclone) February 20, 2016

The cyclone has uprooted trees and blown rooftops away from homes as well as limited mobile phone signals which has decreased communication efforts from relief and aid agencies.

#CycloneWinston is intensify to battered down on the Fiji's main island with 180mph as a Cat 5 hurricane pic.twitter.com/6w5rHdNdJT — Joint Cyclone Center (@JointCyclone) February 20, 2016

The morning after…

Still very windy and wet following #CycloneWinston pic.twitter.com/NCxb8GY73n — Matthew Karstunen (@MKarstunen) February 20, 2016

This is what Sofitel hotel in Port Denerau looked like when guests woke up the next day.

The morning after #CycloneWinston in Port Denerau at the @SofitelFiji 6:30AM local time pic.twitter.com/6P2ObKFuUe — Matthew Karstunen (@MKarstunen) February 20, 2016

Sukabula Seru Driso, a resident from the town of Ba, lost his home following the cyclone.

Sukabula Seru Driso, a Ba resident who lost his home completely during cyclone Winston shares his story #TCWinston pic.twitter.com/VsipnuYm89 — Naziah Ali (@Alinaziah) February 20, 2016

