These vandalised Mad Men Ads Are Absolutely Wonderful

Photo: Gothamist

Ever since AMC began advertising the new season of Mad Men (starting March 25) with almost entirely blank posters showing a falling man in a suit, vandals in New York have been adding their own flourishes in the white space.And the results are brilliant. You can see a collection of vandalised Mad Men posters here.



The Gothamist blog went one further and asked its readers to create their own Photoshopped version of the Mad Men ads, and got even better results.

Who wouldn’t want to see Mad Men CSI: Miami, for instance?

