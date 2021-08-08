Search

Workers in these US cities will have the cheapest commutes as companies prepare to bring staff back to the office

Sarah Jackson
This image shows Boise, Idaho. There are red trees in the foreground and the Boise sykline with different buildings behind that.
Boise, Idaho. Darwin Fan/Getty Images
  • Workers in these 20 US cities have the least costly commutes in the nation, a new analysis says.
  • Tulsa, Oklahoma, has the shortest and least costly commute, at 37 minutes round-trip and $US13 ($AU18) a day.
  • Half of the cities with the 10 least costly commutes are also in the bottom 10 for median earnings.
  • See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Getting to the office each day can cost a lot of time and money. As companies draw up plans to bring staff back to in-person work, many people are dreading the idea of having to commute again.

Fortunately for workers in these 20 US cities, they have the least costly commutes in the nation, according to a new analysis from LendingTree. Commutes in these cities have the lowest opportunity costs which, in this case, is the value of the things people didn’t do in the time they were commuting, such as sleeping in or being on the clock.

Read more: 
Employers are waging a war over work from home. WFH is winning.

Using the Census Bureau’s 2019 one-year American Community Survey, the latest available federal data, the analysts looked at commute times for the 100 biggest cities in the US by worker count.

They then used Census Bureau data to estimate the average hourly earnings in these cities. When they multiplied this by the commute time, they were able to calculate these commutes’ opportunity costs.

Here are the cities where American workers lose the least money when they’re stuck in traffic:

1. Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa Oklahoma
Median full-time earnings: $US41,302 ($AU56,271)

Average round-trip commute time: 37 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US13 ($AU18)

Annual cost of commute: $US3,255 ($AU4,435)

2. Toledo, Ohio
Toledo ohio
Median full-time earnings: $US37,148 ($AU50,612)

Average round-trip commute time: 40 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US13 ($AU18)

Annual cost of commute: $US3,348 ($AU4,561)

3. Wichita, Kansas
Image
Wichita, Kansas. Shutterstock
Median full-time earnings: $US42,399 ($AU57,766)

Average round-trip commute time: 38 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US14 ($AU19)

Annual cost of commute: $US3,431 ($AU4,675)

4. Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi Texas
Median full-time earnings: $US41,786 ($AU56,931)

Average round-trip commute time: 40 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US14 ($AU19)

Annual cost of commute: $US3,461 ($AU4,715)

5. Norfolk, Virginia
Norfolk, Virginia
Median full-time earnings: $US37,334 ($AU50,865)

Average round-trip commute time: 44 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US14 ($AU19)

Annual cost of commute: $US3,461 ($AU4,715)

6. El Paso, Texas
El Paso, Texas
Median full-time earnings: $US35,917 ($AU48,935)

Average round-trip commute time: 47 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US15 ($AU20)

Annual cost of commute: $US3,650 ($AU4,973)

7. Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
Median full-time earnings: $US44,601 ($AU60,766)

Average round-trip commute time: 37 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US15 ($AU20)

Annual cost of commute: $US3,672 ($AU5,003)

8. Memphis
Memphis, Tennessee
Median full-time earnings: $US38,843 ($AU52,921)

Average round-trip commute time: 44 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US15 ($AU20)

Annual cost of commute: $US3,757 ($AU5,119)

9. Tucson, Arizona
Tucson, Arizona
Median full-time earnings: $US37,393 ($AU50,946)

Average round-trip commute time: 45 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US15 ($AU20)

Annual cost of commute: $US3,860 ($AU5,259)

10. Cleveland
Cleveland ohio
Median full-time earnings: $US37,272 ($AU50,781)

Average round-trip commute time: 46 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US15 ($AU20)

Annual cost of commute: $US3,868 ($AU5,270)

11. Buffalo, New York
Buffalo, New York
Median full-time earnings: $US41,062 ($AU55,945)

Average round-trip commute time: 41 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US15 ($AU20)

Annual cost of commute: $US3,873 ($AU5,277)

12. Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
Median full-time earnings: $US42,268 ($AU57,588)

Average round-trip commute time: 44 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US15 ($AU20)

Annual cost of commute: $US3,873 ($AU5,277)

13. Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Median full-time earnings: $US40,525 ($AU55,213)

Average round-trip commute time: 44 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US16 ($AU22)

Annual cost of commute: $US3,911 ($AU5,329)

14. Boise, Idaho
This image shows Boise, Idaho. There are red trees in the foreground and the Boise sykline with different buildings behind that.
Boise, Idaho. Darwin Fan/Getty Images
Median full-time earnings: $US48,273 ($AU65,769)

Average round-trip commute time: 37 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US16 ($AU22)

Annual cost of commute: $US3,933 ($AU5,358)

15. Fort Wayne, Indiana
Fort Wayne
Median full-time earnings: $US41,707 ($AU56,823)

Average round-trip commute time: 44 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US16 ($AU22)

Annual cost of commute: $US4,013 ($AU5,467)

16. Salt Lake City
Salt lake city
Median full-time earnings: $US46,628 ($AU63,528)

Average round-trip commute time: 40 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US16 ($AU22)

Annual cost of commute: $US4,066 ($AU5,540)

17. Omaha, Nebraska
Omaha Nebraska
Median full-time earnings: $US47,299 ($AU64,442)

Average round-trip commute time: 40 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US16 ($AU22)

Annual cost of commute: $US4,089 ($AU5,571)

18. Detroit
Detroit
Median full-time earnings: $US35,913 ($AU48,929)

Average round-trip commute time: 51 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US16 ($AU22)

Annual cost of commute: $US4,091 ($AU5,574)

19. Milwaukee
AH Mil Skyline 2
A partial view of the Milwaukee Skyline in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 2018. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
Median full-time earnings: $US41,076 ($AU55,964)

Average round-trip commute time: 45 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US16 ($AU22)

Annual cost of commute: $US4,099 ($AU5,585)

20. Richmond, Virginia
Richmond Virginia
Median full-time earnings: $US42,348 ($AU57,697)

Average round-trip commute time: 45 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US17 ($AU23)

Annual cost of commute: $US4,182 ($AU5,698)