Here's What HotPads Can Do That Other Real Estate Apps Can't

If you’re about to move to an unfamiliar area then HotPads could save you time, money and a hassle.On the surface HotPads is just like every other map based apartment and house search service that you’ve seen. You search by entering how many bedrooms you want, the city you’re going to, and your price range and they display hundreds of openings for you on the map.



What makes HotPads special is the other, unique search features it offers:

School Zones and Public Transportation: It’s never a good idea to sign a lease without checking it out first, but if you have no choice then you should at least research the area a little first. HotPads makes this a little easier by showing you how close you are to public transportation and what school district you’ll be apart of.

HotSpots: This is probably their coolest and most useful feature. Clicking this will automatically turn each listing a different colour based on that listings price per room. This lets you quickly identify the best deals available without having to dig through hundreds of listings, saving you both time and money.

If you’ve ever used any other maps based apartment search, then you’ll be surprised to find out that HotPads doesn’t include any listings from Craigslist. Unlike the majority of other apartment search sites, HotPads generates all of their listings themselves.

We’ll leave to you whether this is a good or bad thing. But, HotPads told us that the reason they haven’t added listings from Craigslist yet is because they would rather spend their resources finding new unique listings for their users. They’re pretty good at it too, they told BI that at any given time they are mapping 500,000 rentals and 3.5 million homes for sale.

