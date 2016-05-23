Doing these 14 uncomfortable things could change your life forever

Shutterstock.

Being the most honest you've ever been with someone in your life will be one of the most uncomfortable things you can do, Ryan Brown says, but it could also be the most valuable.

To do this, he suggests writing a list of all the people to whom you have something -- good or bad -- to say, writing down the honest feelings you need to convey to them in a letter, handing the person the letter, and writing down what happened and how the experience affected you and the other person.

'If you're being really honest, each letter you write should make you quite emotional as you are writing it,' Brown writes. 'That is how you know you have tapped into your actual emotions and feelings -- that it actually means something to you.'

'Don't forget what you have learned from the experience,' he suggests. 'Let it be with you forever.'