These Unbelievable Scenes Show How Devastating Typhoon Haiyan Really Is

Super Typhoon Haiyan — one of the most powerful storms in recorded world history — made landfall early Friday morning local time near Guiuan, a small city on the Philippine island of Samar.

It will be weeks before the true cost – both human and economic – can be properly counted. For now, as many as 10,000 are dead in the province of Leyte alone.

CNN is reporting that Haiyan has made landfall in Vietnam, in the northeast coastal Quang Ninh Province. Sustained winds of 120km/h have seen more than half a million people evacuated ahead of its track across the mainland.

At least five people have already been killed according to an official release from the Vietnamese government, and residents are bracing for extreme weather in the capital Hanoi.

A report from Vietnam’s flood and storm control department, cited by AFP, said around 600,000 people had been evacuated. “We have evacuated more than 174,000 households, which is equivalent to more than 600,000 people,” the agency said.

It’s a stunningly powerful force of nature by any standards, even in this age of super storms.

Here’s a wrap of the devastating images coming out of the Philippines from the weekend.

Details of how you can help the relief efforts follow the final post.

First here’s a reminder of just how big Haiyan is:

Although the storm weakened slightly as it moved across the central Philippines on Friday, it still hit maximum winds of 315km/h.

Picture: Getty Images

Police say up to 80 per cent of the province was destroyed.

Picture: Getty Images

The human toll is expected to rise sharply.

Picture: Getty Images

Leyte’s capital Tacloban, a coastal city of 220,000, was virtually levelled.

Picture: Getty Images

Nearly 480,000 people are without homes and 4.5 million “affected” by the typhoon in 36 provinces.

Picture: Getty Images

The government has deployed 300 soldiers and police to crack down on looters.

Picture: Getty Images

Here people line up for fresh water, which is one of the biggest problems relief efforts now face.

Picture: Getty Images

Relief efforts in the Philippines are already stretched thin after last month’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake in central Bohol province.

Picture: Getty Images

It’s just made landfall in Vietnam. Here’s where it’s predicted to track.

Picture: Reuters

If you want to help out,

SBS has a handy list of agencies you can contact immediately:

Oxfam – website or call 1800 034 034. Worldvision is collecting donations for its emergency and preparedness campaign for both the Philippines and Vietnam. Call them on 13 32 40 or head to the website. UNICEF has launched an appeal to help the chidren of the region. Donate online or call 1300 884 233. Donations to Care Australia will support urgent emergency supplies. Call 1800 020 046 to donate, or log on to their website. The local branch of the Red Cross is at the centre of relief efforts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.