Two UK Newspaper Front Pages That Couldn't Be More Different

We saw this two newspaper covers on a newsstand this morning.



First up, The Guardian, which likens the latest moves to create fiscal union in Europe to solving the Rubiks Cube.

Photo: Business Insider

Next up: The more populist Daily Express, which eagerly looks for hints that the UK might leave the EU.

Photo: Business Insider

Anyway, a great look at how the society is split.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.