Two UK Newspaper Front Pages That Couldn't Be More Different

We saw this two newspaper covers on a newsstand this morning.
First up, The Guardian, which likens the latest moves to create fiscal union in Europe to solving the Rubiks Cube.
Photo: Business Insider
Next up: The more populist Daily Express, which eagerly looks for hints that the UK might leave the EU.
Photo: Business Insider
Anyway, a great look at how the society is split.
