These Two Pictures Show Just How Political Obama's Endorsement Of Same-Sex Marriage Was

That was quick. The Obama campaign is wasting no time playing up the president’s recent endorsement of same-sex marriages. Just a day after President Obama said on ABC that he believes same-sex couples should be allowed to get married, his campaign tweeted this photo:



Photo: Twitter/@BarackObama

While the president said his announcement was a reflection of his personal evolution on the issue and not a political statement, it’s hard to see how that’s entirely true after seeing this. It should also be noted that the campaign sent this photo out just a day after it tweeted this one labelled simply as “History.”

Photo: Twitter/@BarackObama

