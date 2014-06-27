These Two Photos Show How This Week's Wild Weather Transformed Australia's Ski Fields

Before

After

Finally, winter has come. The cold snap that caused chaos in Melbourne this week finally kick-started the three-week old ski season, with 140cm of snow falling at Perisher this week, creating a 102cm base.

These two photos, taken by Jennie Mooney, proprietor of The Man From Snowy River Hotel, were taken on Sunday and Wednesday this week.

On the weekend it was T-shirt weather, Jennie said.

“Then on Monday morning it started snowing and it has just not stopped. It is an amazing amount of snow. Perisher transforms into this incredible winter wonderland and everyone is SO excited – it just lifts the mood of everyone from staff through to our customers,” she said.

Perish now has 37 runs open and 23 lifts operating, with more snow forecast for the weekend.

