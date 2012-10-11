These Two Charts Show Just How Brilliant Zuckerberg's Instagram Acquisition Was

Even defenders of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg start by calling him a “product visionary.”



But it’s becoming increasingly clear that Zuckerberg is also a bold and effective actor on a strategic, corporate level.

The best example of this so far is his billion dollar purchase of Instagram over a weekend during the Spring of this year.

When he did it, he did it over a weekend and all by himself – without notifying the board until he was about done with the deal.

Because it was right in the middle of Facebook’s IPO warm-up, this freaked some people out. They wondered if too much of the company’s fate rested in one person hands.

These people should rest easy.

Look at this chart.

It shows that Instagram, which Facebook bought for 1% of its market cap, now accounts for approximately* 20% of its monthly active users on mobile, according to new data from ComScore.

Let’s look at another chart.

The blue area in this chart shows what Facebook’s mobile growth would look like over the last six months if Zuckerberg had not made his big move.

The red area shows what Facebook gained because he did:

For his next trick, Zuckerberg just needs to prove Facebook can make money from Instagram.

*Obviously, many people use Instagram and Facebook, so this number is a little off.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.