These Two Charts Should Have The Guys Behind FarmVille Shaking In Their Boots

Draw Something is one of the hottest Facebook-connected apps on the App Store right now.



It has more than 10 million daily active users, according to AppData, while Words With Friends, one of Zynga’s most successful mobile apps, appears to be hemorrhaging Facebook-connected users.

Zynga has other tricks up its sleeve, like new mobile games like Scramble With Friends.

But Words With Friends is its flagship mobile app, and it appears to be going in a completely different direction than Draw Something right now.

(And Draw Something had 4.5 million users playing simultaneously between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. last night, for example. That’s probably why a few of us in the office had trouble accessing the game last night at around that time.)

As is typical in the game industry, with a game this popular, you should expect to see a clone of Draw Something from another company soon.

