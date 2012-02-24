These Two Celebrities Were Just Named Co-Chairs in Obama's Re-Election Campaign

It may sound like a scene out of one of Kal Penn‘s movies, but the “Harold & Kumar” actor, along with Eva Longoria, will be serving as co-chairs on President Obama‘s re-election campaign.



It was announced yesterday that the two were chosen to join a group of 35 national co-chairs, including Democratic politicians and volunteers, to the President’s re-election campaign.

Penn has previously served as the Associate Director of the White House’s Office of Public Engagement, and has already started work by heading to the University of Las Vegas to speak to students.

Photo: Twitter / @kalpenn

