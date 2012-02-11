These Twins Built Their Own Lab To Test A Revolutionary Battery Design

Sonali Chopra and Meghali Chopra are twins who not only share the same face, but also share a room trying to get their battery technology off the ground.



The two went to Stanford University and studied chemical engineering. But during their senior year in December 2010, they were inspired to build a better battery technology — so they developed their own lab outside of Stanford and founded Vi Energy.

The twins then entered the StartX accelerator program, which is reserved for Stanford students and recent grads.

StartX helped them see the business side of things, Meghali said. But it’s not easy starting your own company.

“We are stretched to the nickel. I’m living with Sonali in one room. We are like 12 years old again, when we shared a room. So we talk to each other at night,” Meghali. “We are chemical engineers, so we could be pulling $80,000 if we worked anywhere else. This is the time to be in a startup. It’s so exciting.”

Last night, the Chopra twins pitched their startup at the latest StartX demo day. They claim the batteries they are designing can be made 3 times cheaper and 1.5 times more energy-dense than today’s batteries.

