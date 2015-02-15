These tweets take on a whole new meaning when you see where they were written

Since 2009, Marni Shindelman and Nate Larson have embarked on an unusual project. They scan publicly available Twitter feeds for geotagged tweets and then travel to those locations to photograph them.

The two try to imagine what the Twitter user was thinking or seeing when they composed their sometimes humorous and often poignant tweets.

For Shindelman and Larson, the project is about looking for some of the real people behind the 500 million tweets sent each day. “Our act of making a photograph anchors and memorializes the ephemeral online data in the real world and also probes the expectations of privacy surrounding social networks,” they write on their website.

Larson and Shindelman shared some of their photos with us here; you can see the rest on their site.

