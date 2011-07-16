These Troops Used Their Tough Military Training To Launch Successful Businesses

More and more troops are returning from Iraq and Afghanistan, and facing a similar dilemma: What do you do after you’ve spent several intense years in battle zones? How do you build a new career from scratch?
Click here to see the soldiers’ stories >
For these four vets, the creative problem solving, quick thinking, and relentless work ethic they developed in the military all added up to one career option that made perfect sense: become an entrepreneur. Here’s how they parlayed their skills and experience into business success.
Click here to see the soldiers’ stories >
This post originally appeared at BNET.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.