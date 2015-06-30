These trippy images show how Google's AI sees the world

Google’s image recognition programs are usually trained to look for specific objects, like cars or dogs.

But now, in a process Google’s engineers are calling “inceptionism,” these artificial intelligence networks were fed random images of landscapes and static noise.

What they get back sheds light on how AI perceive the world, and the possibility that computers can be creative too.

The AI networks churned out some insane images and took the engineers on a hallucinatory trip full of knights with dog heads, a tapestry of eyes, pig-snails, and pagodas in the sky.

