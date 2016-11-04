These training programs can help you with office productivity

Our digital world moves at fast pace, and keeping up requires that we stay agile and efficient. If you’re looking to ramp up your workplace productivity, then the eduCBA Complete Office Productivity Bundle is for you. Loaded with over 2,000 hours of training in MS Office, Oracle, Adobe, and more, this collection will vastly streamline your workflow.

Dive into this colossal bundle, and you can start mastering over 100 essential software programs. Whether you’re in the business of crunching numbers or editing photos, this collection has you covered with training in Excel, Google Analytics, Adobe Photoshop, and much more.

For a limited time, the eduCBA Complete Office Productivity Bundle can be all yours for only $51.32 AUD [$39 USD].

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.