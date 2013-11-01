These Totally Different Australian Slang Words Mean Exactly The Same Thing: Here's Where And How To Use Them

Australia is a huge landmass for a country of 23 million people, so it’s not surprising that there are subtle differences in how language has evolved in various states.

Most colloquialisms developed in previous generations – before telecommunications and the media helped spread trends more uniformly the nation – but persist today.

According to Macquarie Dictionary editor Sue Butler, slang terms are now far more uniform across Australia thanks to the media. The same goes for business terms, of which a majority – for example, ‘fiscal cliff’ – have been traced back to the US.

Via the Macquarie Dictionary, here’s how people express five ideas totally differently in each of Australia’s states and territories:

Bogan (Mildly derogatory) A person, generally from an outer suburb of a city or town and from a lower socio-economic background, viewed as uncultured; originally typified as wearing a flannelette shirt, black jeans and boots, and having a mullet hairstyle. Variants: New South Wales: Westie, referring to the western suburbs of Sydney

Queensland: Bevan, from the male name; Bev-chick

Western Australia: Bog

Australian Capital Territory: Booner, thought to come from the US word boondocks; Charnie bum, derived from the Canberra suburb of Charnwood

Tasmania: Chigger, from the Hobart suburb of Chigwell

Victoria: Scozzer; Mocca, used predominantly in the Melbourne region Devon A large, mild-flavoured, pre-cooked sausage, usually sliced thinly and eaten cold. Variants: New South Wales: Baron sausage; Byron sausage; Empire sausage; Windsor sausage

Queensland: Belgium sausage; Windsor sausage

Western Australia: Polony; Pork fritz

Tasmania: Beef Belgium; Belgium sausage

Victoria: German sausage; Pork German

South Australia: Bung fritz; Fritzl Balmain bulldozer (Derogatory) A 4WD vehicle owned by someone living in an urban area and rarely, if ever, used for off-road driving. Derived from Balmain, a harbourside suburb of Sydney. Variants (all named for wealthy suburbs in the states' capitals): Sydney region: Bronte buggy; Double Bay tractor; Balmain buggy; Mosman tractor; Turramurra tractor

Brisbane region: Kenmore tractor

Perth region: Dalkeith tractor

Victoria: Toorak tractor

Adelaide region: Burnside bus Caltrop Any of various plants having spiny heads or fruit, found throughout Eurasia and widely introduced elsewhere. Variants: New South Wales: Cat head; Cat's eye; Goat's head

Queensland: Goat's head; Bullhead; Three-corner jack

Western Australia: Doublegee

Victoria: Prickly jack

South Australia: Prickly jack Doublebank To convey as a second person on a horse, bicycle, or motorcycle. Variants: New South Wales: Double; Bar; Dinky-double; Dub

Queensland: Double; Bar; Dub

Western Australia: Dink; Dinky; Double-dink

Australian Capital Territory: Dinky-double; Dink

Tasmania: Dink; Double-dink

Victoria: Dink; Double-dink

South Australia: Dinky; Donkey

Now read: MAPS: A Poll Asked America Which States Were The Drunkest, The Hottest And Which Had The Silliest Accents

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.