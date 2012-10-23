These Timelines Break Down Every Facebook, Twitter And LinkedIn Acquisition Ever

Everyone remembers when Facebook bought Instagram for a headline-friendly billion dollars last April. But what about the 10 companies it acquired after that? Or the 29 prior?The social media landscape is in such a constant state of flux that it’s sometimes hard to remember who did what when.
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and The Jordan, Edmiston Group Inc (JEGI) teamed up to take snapshots of what the social media ecosystem looks like right now.
Among other things, the report breaks down the acquisition timelines for major digital players, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Salesforce, and Google.
According to the report, 'Facebook has acqui‐hired talented staff from a number of companies in addition to its traditional M&A, focusing on enhanced content sharing/discovery (FriendFeed, Face.com), IP (Tagtile), location awareness (Gowalla), ecommerce/gifts (Karma) and mobile (Glancee, Lightbox).'
Furthermore, Facebook is known to scoop up its competition for hefty chunks of change. When threatened by Instagram in the image and mobile space, Facebook bought the start-up for a cool billion dollars.
Twitter's acquisitions help boost user experience and its ad-based business model.
The report notes that 'areas of interest include keyword bidding, social marketing automation, geo‐targeted ads, and social analytics,' which is reflected by recent buys.
LinkedIn acquired SlideShare, a company that allows users to easily share business documents and presentations, for $119 in May 2012. Apart from that, LinkedIn's acquisitions 'have typically focused on tuck‐ins and tend to acquire businesses that are pre‐revenue.'
Google is a crucial platform for social media networks. It helps brands both measure and understand analytics, which lead to higher earnings.
Salesforce's most noteworthy buy was the acquisition of Buddy Media. Other acquisitions focused on increasing the company's social CRM platform.
IBM announced plans to spend $20 billion in acquisitions that will focus on software rather than hardware through 2015.
According to the report, 'The acquisitions include Tealeaf Technology (digital experience management and customer behaviour analysis solutions), DemandTec (cloud‐based price, promotion and merchandising analytics), Unica (enterprise software and cloud‐based marketing solutions), Coremetrics (web analytics and social behavioural marketing capabilities), Sterling Commerce (cross‐channel selling and marketing fulfillment capabilities) and Kenexa (social HR and talent management software).'
According to the report, Adobe has spent $2.4 billion on acquisitions since 2009 and 'made a huge bet on advertising and social, transforming its software solutions with such acquisitions as Efficient Frontier, Omniture, Demdex and Auditude'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.