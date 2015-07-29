These three words are a critical development in the Bronwyn Bishop expenses debacle

As foreign minister, Julie Bishop has a finer grasp than most of the power of certain words and phrases.

Today she used three words that unmistakably show there are questions about the support Bronwyn Bishop has among the Liberal leadership to remain in her position as Speaker of the House.

Speaking to the Nine Network’s Today program from New York today she said:

“I understand that the Labor party will seek to use this to destabilise question time for example and I’m sure Speaker Bishop will take that into account as she considers her position. “But I believe it’s important the Department of Finance be able to carry out an investigation.”

If the Speaker was not “considering her position” before today, she has effectively now been told she should be.

Parliament will return to Canberra on August 11, where Labor is likely to move a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

Bishop’s comments today followed revelations that she used taxpayers money to fund more than just a helicopter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.