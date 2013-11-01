These Ten Australian Suburbs Are The Hardest To Find A Taxi In According To Data

Photo:

Below are two lists of Australian suburbs: the best, and worst from which to catch a taxi.

Taxi-catching app GoCatch sent them through, crunching their numbers to work out where the most, and least requests come from.

(Note: many of GoCatch’s customers are in New South Wales, which means the best list is heavy on Sydney suburbs).

The numbers are based on a five-minute cycle. When a passenger books, if no driver accepts within five minutes, the job is marked as “failed”.

From across Australia, the suburbs with the highest failure rates are:

1. Boronia, VIC

29 kilometres east of the the Melbourne CBD

2. Penrith, NSW

50 kilometres west of the Sydney CBD

3. Dallas, VIC

18 kilometres north of the Melbourne CBD

4. Riverwood, NSW

18 kilometres south-west of the Sydney CBD

5. Collaroy, NSW

22 kilometres north-east of the Sydney CBD

6. Oatley, NSW

18 kilometres south of the Sydney

7. Ferntree Gully, VIC

32 km south-east of Melbourne’s CBD

8. East Perth, WA

East Perth … is right next to the Perth CBD

9. Beecroft, NSW

22 kilometres north-west of the Sydney CBD

10. St Pauls, NSW

6 kilometres from the Sydney CBD

And, these suburbs are the ones that are very popular (I.e. where a lot of GoCatch’s requests come from). As mentioned, they’re all in New South Wales.

1. Randwick 2. Alexandria 3. Paddington 4. Zetland 5. Bellevue Hill 6. Annandale 7. Mosman 8. Bondi 9. Rozelle 10. Coogee

GoCatch lets users book and pay for taxis using its application. There has been a lot of interest in the business, with a recent round of fundraising over-subscribed.

James Packer and SEEK co-founder Paul Bassat have invested through their fund Square Peg Capital. They are joined by Markus Kahlbetzer, who has bought into goCatch through his fund Tankstream Ventures.

We wrote an article on the fundraising process, which you can read here.

