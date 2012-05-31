These Teens Were Clearly Not Practiced In The Art Of Dining And Dashing

Photo: Flickr / radarxlove

Next time you dine and dash, remember not to lock yourself out of your car. CNY Central’s Maren Guse reports four Syracuse teens between the ages of 17 and 20 learned this the hard way by tapping the State Police station in Sylvan Beach for help. One of the girls refused to call AAA, but did ask police to give her the number of a local garage before leaving.



It wasn’t long after that that the cops put together that the teen and her friends had skipped out on their check after eating at Cinderella’s Restaurant on Main Street.

An employee there followed the group to the parking lot, and told police the teens were locked out of the girl’s car. When the cops showed up at the restaurant, the group was so very busted. The teens have been charged with theft and are scheduled to appear in court sometime this month.

Dining and dashing seems to be having a moment, with some in the restaurant industry saying incidents spiked during the recession. In a local CBS4 news report, Diane and William Luebke (73 and 74, respectively) dined and dashed after receiving a lousy meal and even worse service.

According to BI reporter Mandi Woodruff, “the offence is enough to warrant criminal charges because suspects typically know they never intend to pay when they sit down for a meal.”

Some managers are even using security footage to send out mass emails with photos of suspects to uncover unpaid bills, she reports.

