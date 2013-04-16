These Tech Tools Can Help You Find People At The Boston Marathon

A bomb has exploded at the Boston marathon killing at least two people and injuring some two dozen others. Plus, officials say they may have found other bombs in the area. (Full coverage.)



If you know poeple participating in this annual event that attracts 20,000 runners plus thousands of spectators, and you can’t reach them on their mobile phones, here’s some other tech tools to help:

1. You can text RUNNER to 345678 and you’ll get a text back. You can then text back someone’s bib number to get updates.

2. The Red Cross Safe & Well website is active. Individuals can register themselves as safe and others can search for loved ones.

3. Follow the Twitter account of Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency @MassEMA for information on transportation closings and other logistics.

4. Google has released a people finder to help you track down someone believed to be missing.

If you live or own a business in Boston, Wired reporter Roberto Baldwin (@strngwys) has a good suggestion: Please unlock your Wi-Fi to help people log on to the Internet and email concerned family and friends.

