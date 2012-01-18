These Tech Millionaires Made A Ton Of Money Before They Hit 30

This post originally appeared at HRBlock.com.



Here’s our latest infographic which highlights nine entrepreneurs who became millionaires before they turned 30. Mark Zuckerberg, who at age 27 has an estimated personal net worth of $17.5 billion, tops the list, followed by Groupon founder Andrew Mason ($1.3 billion) and Firefox founder Blake Ross ($150 million).

