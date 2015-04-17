The 10 cafeterias that make tech workers the happiest

Silicon Valley’s perk-filled campuses are the stuff of legends.
With a huge variety of free or cheap food available at all times of the day, tech companies’ cafeterias are arguably the best perk of all.
But which tech company has the best food? Foursquare helped us compile a list of the tech cafeterias with the most satisfied customers.
To determine the ranking, Foursquare’s data science team used a set of algorithms to calculate a “sentiment score.” The sentiment score represents how many likes a cafeteria received, as well as whether the tone of the tips were generally positive or negative.
The more positive the sentiment score, the better it did in Foursquare’s ranking.
Foursquare’s own Fat Denny’s cafeteria was excluded from the analysis.
Googlers can enjoy free ramen and sushi at this campus cafe.
One favourite dish is a miso ramen served with pork, mushrooms, jalapeños, kimchi, and seaweed.
According to one Foursquare tip, Tetsuwan Atom used to be a secret cafe reserved for people working on Android, but now it's open to everyone at Google.
LinkedIn employees love the weekly specials at their campus cafeteria.
'I don't think I've ever had anything that isn't cooked perfectly here,'LinkedIn engineer Jon Bringhurst writes on Foursquare.
There's also a jukebox you can control with an app called Rockbot.
This outpost on Apple's campus has 'quality ingredients and reasonable prices,' according to Foursquare user Rahul Sarathy.
The breakfast is delicious, and you can get apples for free.
Epic is the largest of the 11 cafeterias on Facebook's campus.
According to tips users left on Foursquare, it also has the best espresso and pastries.
From salmon and sushi to Philly cheesesteaks, this cafeteria on Microsoft's Redmond campus has a great variety of food. They also serve a breakfast that, according to Foursquare users, is both affordable and delicious.
'The staff at this place is amazingly happy,' writes Jason Krech.
One of Google's newest cafes is Cafe Baadal, a gourmet Indian restaurant with plush seating and a full wait staff. Googlers are encouraged to make reservations.
'Ridiculous by even spoilt Google standards,' writes one Foursquare user. 'A sit down Indian restaurant with waiters, Bollywood films playing on a screen and crazy good food!'
Googlers love grabbing a quick meal at healthy option Slice Cafe, which is known for its delicious smoothies.
Their favourite is the 'Googley Blueberry,' according to Foursquare.
Harvest is Facebook's salad bar, known for its healthy ingredients and long lines.
According to Facebook employee Michael Sharon, 'The roasted jalapeno and tomato soup is the bomb. It's so popular it has an internal group dedicated to it.'
Caffè Macs is the main cafeteria on Apple's Infinite Loop campus. From breakfast pizza to ramen burgers, there's a huge variety of inventive cuisine to be tried every single day.
'Sometimes you might see Jony Ive or Tim Cook here, if you're lucky,' James Anderson writes on Foursquare.
Philz Coffee is so popular in the tech world that it has been called the unofficial beverage of Silicon Valley.
The Facebook outpost of Philz was reportedly installed at the request of CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself.
'Best way to kick start your day. Amazing staff,' Facebook employee Geoff Reinhardt writes on Foursquare.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.