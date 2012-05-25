These Subsets Of Americans Are Most Likely To Lie On Their Resumes

The recent news about former Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson lying on his resume was so shocking because of his prominence. It’s rare to come across a 54-year-old CEO who managed to carry around a false resume for a decade.



Thomson Reuters’ FindLaw recently surveyed 1,000 Americans and found that 8 per cent had lied on their resumes. Of that group, 17 per cent were between the ages of 25 and 34, more than any other age group, and those making between $35,000 and $50,000 were more likely to lie than those in any other income category. African Americans and Hispanics were also more likely to lie on their resumes.

It’s also interesting that 57 per cent of those between 25-34 were caught and lost their jobs after the fact (not during the interview process).

We’ve included a few portions of the study below:

Photo: Thomson Reuters FindLaw

Including which groups are most likely to get caught:

Photo: Thomson Reuters FindLaw

And which income groups are most likely to lie :

Photo: Thomson Reuters FindLaw

