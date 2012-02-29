These Stunning New Bottle Designs Are Revolutionizing The Wine Business

When purchasing a bottle of wine, are you more likely to go for the tannins inside the bottle or the stunning visuals that decorate the label?
Traditionally, you’re supposed to buy wine based on taste (and price). But the design world wants to change all that, the same way it’s changed food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Gone are the days of boring chateaux, line drawings of figures or script spelling out “Merlot.”
Here are the most out-of-the-box—no, not Franzia—wine bottle designs that could grace your spirits rack.
Which are your favourites?
The concept behind this Spanish wine, by Lazarus Wine, is to present a wine that has been both grown and cultivated by the blind. Madrid-based Baud designed the braille label.
Lauren Golembiewski created this promotional wine bottle meant to be enjoyed on the first day of summer.
The black cliff stunningly blends into the dark red tones of the Zinfandel in The Climber's label design ($14). A wine pouch ($17) is also available for those who actually want to bring the wine with them on a hike.
Wine art is hardly a new concept. Château Mouton Rothschild used the works of Salvador Dali, Henry Moore, Picasso, Andy Warhol And Joan Miro to grace its bottles.
Here are the beautiful labels for Mayrah Wine from Taltarni Vineyards. Mayrah means Spring in aboriginal language.
And with the good comes the really, really bad. Txt Cellars (yes it's real) makes WTF!!! wine. We couldn't have said it better ourselves.
