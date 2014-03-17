These Stunning Images Of Luxury Items Were Made By A Young Australian Artist Using Nothing But A Pen

Australian artist CJ Hendry is gaining international attention for her photo-realistic pen-on-paper works.

Hendry sketches luxury objects such as RM Williams boots, Salvatore Ferragamo ballet flats and Gucci scarves, on oversize Archers paper. At a recent Cool Hunter art exhibition in Sydney, the 26-year-old Queenslander sold out her display including a sketch of a vintage saddle to a Dubai-based sheik.

Hendry has amassed 52,600 followers on Instagram and recently secured a commission for Actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Hendry uses black UniPin pens which she first started drawing with while studying architecture at UQ.

She told the Cool Hunter she used to draw all her plans by hand because she couldn’t use the computer program CAD.

“The lecturers were not happy with me because I wasn’t using CAD and said I better learn, so I dropped out,” she said.

Pen-On-Paper Vintage Saddle On show at the Cool Hunter's Art Hunter exhibition in Sydney last week this work was snapped up by a sheik from Dubai. The Louis Vuitton Zebra This oversized pen-on-paper had Hendry pulling a few all-nighters. Hermes Carry Bag Hendry sometimes takes up to 100 photographs of the object she's working on to get the right lighting and angle to recreate in drawn form. RM Williams Boots Hendry works on a 'keep it simple' principle. Battered Stetson Hat Each sketch takes about 20-50 pens depending on size and shade. Shiny Black Pumps Check out the sheen and level of detail in these Louboutin heels.

There’s more on Hendry’s Instagram account.

