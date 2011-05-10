These Stanford Students Made Millions Taking A Class About Facebook

Andrew Gadson (left), Rahul Thathoo (centre) and Brett Keintz (right) created the Facebook app, Dodgeball.

Photo: Stanford

In 2007, Stanford professor B.J. Fogg encouraged his class to create Facebook apps for homework assignments. The resulting 31 apps became bigger successes than anyone could have predicted.



Together, the class of 75 students created applications that were used by 16 million people. Some of the students made so much money that they dropped out of school. Others went on to create Facebook-based businesses, and sold them for millions of dollars.

The class’ creations received so much buzz that 500 people, including many venture capitalists, attended the final presentations.

The New York Times had a great feature on the class this past weekend (go read it!), and we found Stanford professor B.J. Fogg’s blog from 2007. We pulled together a list of the semester’s best apps, and learned what became of the students who created them.

