These stamps transform concrete into wood and stone

Decorative Concrete of Virginia creates patterns on concrete using stamp mats.

The team shows us how they create wood and stone textures on a patio and porch.

The process includes forming the patio, pouring the concrete, and finishing with a sealer.

Decorative Concrete of Virginia specializes in stamping concrete to create different textures and patterns. Owner Tim Seay takes us through the process of how his team makes a wood- and flagstone-pattern patio and porch using stamp mats. The process includes pouring out the concrete, stamping the surface and sides, and applying a clear sealer on all the concrete.

