6 Stocks Are Making Big Moves Today

Markets are slightly up today, with the Dow and S&P 500 up roughly 0.2% and the Nasdaq trading flat.



Here are some major movers today.

Winners:

Southwest Airlines (LUV): Up 5.2% — Southwest has announced that they plan to offer international flights, which is news that investors apparently enjoyed Hewlett Packard (HPQ): Up 4.9% — HP is up after beating expectations for its fiscal second quarter, and announcing that 8% of the workforce, or 27,000 employees, will be laid off. Patterson Companies (PDCO): Up 3.0% — Patterson Companies reported a 5.9% increase in revenue and beat net income estimates by 4 cents per share.Losers:

NetApp (NTAP) Down 12.8% — NetApp announced expectations for its fiscal first quarter below Wall Street’s expectations, which has caused the stock to be today’s laggard.

Tiffany & Co (TIF) Down 9.1% — Disappointing earnings are hitting the jewellery company, which suggests that the economic worries are hurting luxury spending.

F5 Networks (FFIV) Down 6.6% — Deutsche Bank cut its estimate to $140 from $150 for FFIV, citing concerns about business spending on equipment and software.

Here Are The 37 Stocks You Need To Own According To Deutsche Bank >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.