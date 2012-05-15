These 6 Stocks Are Making Huge Moves Today

Photo: misterbisson | Flickr

All three markets are down, with the Dow getting hurt the worst as it is down 0.90%. The energy sector in particular is getting hurt, as crude oil reached a 2012 low.Here are today’s major movers.



Losers:

Morgan Stanley (JPM) Down 3.7% — With the JPMorgan $2 billion loss, the rest of the banking sector continues to get hurt, with Morgan suffering the worst as they are down nearly 4% on the day.

Sears Holdings (SHLD): Down 3.5% — With retailers announcing earnings this week, investors are selling Sears before the company announces.

Cameron International (CAM): Down 3.1% —The energy sector is getting smothered today after crude oil hit a 2012 low, with Cameron International down just over 3%.

Winners:

Chesapeake Energy (CHK): Up 10.3% — While the rest of the energy sector gets smashed, Chesapeake Energy is up after a close relationship was announced between Aubrey McClendon and investor Carl Icahn.

BMC Software (BMC): Up 8.1% —BMC is ramping up their defence as Elliot Associates purchased over 5% of the company. Elliot is pushing to seek a sale of BMC.

Avon Products (AVP): Up 4.2% —The board of Avon will consider an acquisition bid from Coty Inc, and the stock has risen significantly on this announcement.

