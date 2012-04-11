Here's Why Matt Damon And These 6 Celebs Are Anti-Fracking

Photo: AP

Politically active actor Matt Damon has starred in numerous films regarding social and political problems—2009’s “Invictus” and 2010’s “Green Zone“—so its no surprise the actor’s set to star in anti-fracking film, “Promised Land.” Slated for release next year, the movie “life-changing” events that affect a small town as a cause of fracking.



Never heard of fracking?

Hydraulic fracking, better known as the latter phrase, is the process of extracting gas by drilling deep into the earth, setting off small explosions to loosen rock and creating new pathways for gas to flow.

Despite reducing market prices for gas, the technique is highly controversial since it has been known to cause minor earthquakes, according to the Wall Street Journal, and has the potential to pollute clean drinking water.

The process currently occurs in at least 14 states including California, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Drilling also occurs in the UK.

Damon co-wrote the screenplay for the film and will also star The Office‘s John Krasinski and Frances McDormand.

However, they’re not the first two celebrities to take a stand against the controversial process.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.