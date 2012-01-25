These Sites Should Be Shut Down By SOPA (Or A Bill Like It)

Photo: AP

SOPA has been shelved for now, but we’d be surprised if it doesn’t come back in one form or another.And when it does come back, it will be because of sites that actively encourage pirated feeds of movies and TV shows. These sites, which may have legitimate uses, are mostly used for illegitimate stuff.



We got an idea of which sites are the most egregious abusers, and likely to be from the Naughty List the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative released back in December.

Interestingly, a lot of these sites have banners on the site asking users to take action against SOPA.

Please Note: This is not a comprehensive list, and we’re not saying these sites are all bad. We’re just saying there is enough bad stuff on them to give people reasons to want to censor the web.

