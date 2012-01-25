These Sites Should Be Shut Down By SOPA (Or A Bill Like It)

Photo: AP
SOPA has been shelved for now, but we’d be surprised if it doesn’t come back in one form or another.And when it does come back, it will be because of sites that actively encourage pirated feeds of movies and TV shows. These sites, which may have legitimate uses, are mostly used for illegitimate stuff.
We got an idea of which sites are the most egregious abusers, and likely to be from the Naughty List the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative released back in December.
Interestingly, a lot of these sites have banners on the site asking users to take action against SOPA.
Please Note: This is not a comprehensive list, and we’re not saying these sites are all bad. We’re just saying there is enough bad stuff on them to give people reasons to want to censor the web.
Megaupload has been accused of allowing the unauthorised distribution of pirated content through a subscription program.
The site rewards popular uploaders as an incentive to upload more content.
The Pirate Bay is a popular website that remains true to it's name.
It makes this list for the safe harbor of links and files that contain pirated content including media files, software, and computer games.
Taobao is a Chinese e-commerce site.
The website has been reported for the widespread distribution of pirated and counterfeit goods.
Putlocker is a file sharing website that allows users to store all their files in one place, manage them, and share them with friends and family.
The free account places no limits on sharing and uploading, no time limits on streaming, and users can share up to 1GB of files.
If you need enhanced capability users can upgrade to a professional account from $5.99 a month.
This site makes the list because many of its users are notorious for uploading pirated content. Furthermore, users are encouraged to upload content and the site features a rewards system to those who upload the most.
That seems unnecessary for a site solely dedicated to file sharing.
Warez-BB is a forum-site that is described as a hub for the sharing of copyrighted works.
The homepage features links to recent and popular games, e-books, movies, anime and more.
IsoHunt allows users to search for downloadable content.
The site is no stranger to piracy lawsuits and in response they are currently in the process of hiring an anti-piracy programmer.
Btjunkie is a bit torrent search engine that allows users to download software, mp3 files, torrents, movies, music, games, and anime.
