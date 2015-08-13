These shocking photos show the power of the deadly explosion in the Chinese city of Tianjin

The power of the explosion that rocked the northern China city of Tianjin overnight was extraordinary.

Equally incredible is the fact that, to date, just 17 people have been reported killed, although hundreds have been reported injured.

The blasts reportedly erupted in a shipment of explosives, with the fireball and shockwave seen and felt from several kilometres away, such as in the video above.

According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, the first explosion was equivalent to 3 tonnes of TNT and the second blast 21 tonnes of TNT.

Tianjin is home to 15 million residents. Here’s one photo that underlines just how amazing it is that the casualty number is so low:

Burnt out Volkswagens near the site of the massive blast in Tianjin, China. Picture Getty Images

That’s the scene from the holding yard for hundreds of Volkswagens. This closer view shows how complete the devastation was:

Devastation in Tianjin, China. Picture Getty Images

There are more pictures of the damage in Tianjin here.

