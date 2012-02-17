These Scratch-N-Sniff Jeans Are Going To Make Things Really Awkward, Really Quickly

Photo: Naked & Famous Denim

The wait is finally over.For a mere $150, men can buy their very own pair of scratch-n-sniff jeans in the uber-masculine scent of raspberry.



While the smell only lasts for five washes, Brandon Svarc, the founder a head designer of Naked & Famous Denim, assured TODAY.com that that wouldn’t be a problem for their demographic.

“Many of our male customers don’t wash their jeans very often anyways,” Svarc said. “In fact, some ‘denimheads’ don’t ever wash their jeans at all.”

We’re really excited for the marketing campaign.

