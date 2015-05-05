These scientists thought they were listening to space sounds, but it was just the microwave

The radio telescope near Parkes, NSW. Picture: Getty Images

Scientists at the CSIRO’s radio telescope at Parkes in central NSW kept getting “strange signals”.

They couldn’t figure out where in space the intergalactic signals were coming from, but they knew it was close.

“We were getting some strange signals that appeared to be coming from very nearby,” PhD student Emily Petroff told the ABC.

No doubt an exciting couple of minutes followed, only to be buzzkilled by a very dull discovery.

“We were actually able to trace them back to the microwave at the Parkes radio telescope site,” Petroff said.

According to the ABC, someone had left the door open before the microwave had finished its countdown.

“That produces these weird bursts that we’re seeing at Parkes.”

Back to cricket on the dish, then.

