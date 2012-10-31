These Schools Reaching Out For Military Vets Have Brilliant Recruiting Departments

Photo: Dvids

For some veterans, transitioning from military service to college life is a bigger challenge than they expected.The wheels of the VA churn slowly, making payments a bit late. Post-traumatic stress disorder can make it hard to pay attention to classes. Many veterans have been halfway around the world before their classmates even left their hometowns.



But a growing number of universities are trying to make life easier for veteran students. The Associated Press reported on a writing workshop for veterans at George Washington University. The two-day seminar aims to teach former service members the therapeutic qualities of writing. But it’s hardly the most comprehensive program out there.

At Arizona State University, a doctoral student surveyed student veterans on what programs they needed, and the school ran with her results. Vets told Dana Weber they wanted their own place, somewhere they could go and be around people with similar experiences. They said they wanted a class to help them learn how to take advantage of the school’s resources.

In response, ASU built the Pat Tillman Veterans centre on its Tempe campus, putting student and academic support in one place. It also started offering a special orientation class for transitioning veterans.

Another school reaching out to veterans is University of Tampa. Along with also offering a veteran-specific orientation, the college accepts transfer credits from several of the schools troops often take online classes through, such as Central Texas College. The university gives credit for military training and experience. And it also waives the application fee for veterans.

All of these schools made G.I. Jobs magazine’s Military Friendly School list, now in its fourth year.

Getting an education on the Post 9/11 G.I. Bill should be a great opportunity for veterans. With a little research, the benefits of college can definitely outweigh the negatives.

