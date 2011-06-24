100 Rare Vintage Cars Are About To Hit The Auction Block

Photo: Bonhams
A collection of 100 top-of-the-line competition, sports, and luxury vehicles will be on sale starting July 1st at Bonhams Goodwill Festival of Speed.Among the vintage vehicles for sale are Bugantics magazine editor Jack Perkins‘ restored 1925 Bugatti Grand Prix two-seater, with an estimated auction price of $815,000; and Sir Paul McCartney’s old 1967 Lamborghini 400GT, expected to go for $195,000.
An Alfa Romeo SZ Coupe, a 1928 Bentley, and a Pagani Zonda Z12 Roadster will be among the other vehicles showcased at the event.
For those who can’t afford an actual auto, other car-related memorabilia will also be up for auction.
This Lamborghini Diablo, which made its debut in Monaco in 1990, is one of only four Diablo SVs with Orangio Atlas paintwork. It's expected to raise about $120,000
This racing green Series II Aston Martin, complete with leather trim and a stainless steel exhaust system, is estimated to sell for over $300,000
A 1989 Aston Martin Vantage with only 25,458 miles on the odometer is expected to go for around $175,000
This sporty 1967 Ferrari, which can reach speeds of up to 150mph, is expected to sell for around $300,000
A post-war 1952 Mercedes-Benz Cabriolet with three-speed automatic transmission, walnut trim, and high-power performance, is expected to raise over $320,000
This 1967 Lamborghini 400GT, once owned by Sir Paul McCartney, is expected to sell for about $175,000
