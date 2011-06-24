100 Rare Vintage Cars Are About To Hit The Auction Block

Photo: Bonhams

A collection of 100 top-of-the-line competition, sports, and luxury vehicles will be on sale starting July 1st at Bonhams Goodwill Festival of Speed.Among the vintage vehicles for sale are Bugantics magazine editor Jack Perkins‘ restored 1925 Bugatti Grand Prix two-seater, with an estimated auction price of $815,000; and Sir Paul McCartney’s old 1967 Lamborghini 400GT, expected to go for $195,000.



An Alfa Romeo SZ Coupe, a 1928 Bentley, and a Pagani Zonda Z12 Roadster will be among the other vehicles showcased at the event.

For those who can’t afford an actual auto, other car-related memorabilia will also be up for auction.

