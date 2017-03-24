Meet the puppies that are trained by the military to find bombs on the battlefield

Before they become pros at sniffing out improvised explosives devices for soldiers in combat, military working dogs learn the skills they need at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

In honour of National Puppy Day, the Department of Defence published a video showing the puppies that may one day go on to save soldiers’ lives by sniffing out bombs and weapons caches on the battlefield.

After six weeks, the Belgian Malinois puppies are handed over to trainers, who test the puppies’ ability to jump, play, and detect noises before deciding whether they are suitable to accompany soldiers in combat.

The Department of Defence also selects the strongest and fittest dogs for its breeding program.

Check out the video to see what their training is like:

Only the most skilled puppies become military working dogs. Find out how these ???? are bred @JBSA_Official to be the best. #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/ICawHlvgoi

— U.S. Dept of Defence (@DeptofDefense) March 23, 2017

