These prosthetics work even better than human legs

Hugh Herr, an engineer and biophysicist from MIT, has spent the last 34 years developing prosthetic limbs that outperform human movement.

The work is close to his heart, as Herr had both legs amputated when he was 17, after getting frostbite while ice climbing. He was determined to not only regain his mobility, but to improve it.

His most recent model, the BioM, replicates human physiology. The BioM has natural ankle movement, uses electromagnetic currents that allow users to control their movements, and has motors that simulate calf muscles.

His designs have helped people walk more naturally, have allowed veterans to run, have let Herr return to rock climbing, and even got Adrianne Haslet-Davis, a victim of the Boston Marathon bombing, back on the dance floor.

Story and editing by Carl Mueller

