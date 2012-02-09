Look Inside The Super Bowl Sniper's Nest

While the Lucas Oil Stadium was crammed with fans watching the biggest sporting event of the year on Sunday, there was also at least one well-equipped sniper in attendance.



These pictures started circulating Tuesday night, and though speculation about their authenticity lingers, the original source has confirmed with me they are genuine.

Obtained by Alamo Four Star, the tripod’s manufacturer, Todd there confirms they show an Indianapolis SWAT team member manning a custom built Remington M700 in a XLR Industries chassis, sitting atop an Alamo Four Star DCLW shooting tripod. Todd got the photos from a ranking member of the SWAT team.

When I asked him why a sniper would want that tripod over another one, Todd said Alamo’s has a unique locking mechanism that grabs the rail of the gun in such a way that will never damage it.

Thanks to my loyal Twitter follower Allen Walter who forwarded the original Facebook page with the sniper pictures, posted by U.S. Tactical Supply to their FB page Tuesday night.

Photo: 4Chan

Photo: 4Chan

Photo: 4Chan

Photo: 4Chan

