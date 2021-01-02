Photos show how coronavirus emptied streets and cancelled traditional celebrations as the world rang in 2021

REUTERS/Jeenah Moon Confetti flies around the ball and countdown clock in Times Square during the virtual New Year’s Eve event following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in New York City on January 1, 2021.

Traditionally on New’s Year Eve, people gather to watch fireworks and join festivities while commemorating the start of the new year.

But this year, fear of spreading the coronavirus has encouraged leaders from around the world to limit celebrations.

These photos show how the pandemic quieted New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world.

In countries like China, Germany, and Brazil, national fireworks displays and events were cancelled. Lawmakers in the Middle East and Europe imposed curfews and lockdowns in an effort to limit crowds outside.

In other parts of the world, traditional events still went on as planned with scaled back attendance.

New York City

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images A woman throws confetti during the 2021 New Year’s Eve celebrations on January 1, 2020, in New York City.

Officials went forward with the iconic ball drop in New York City’s Time Square, a moment that event runners say has attracted about 1,000,000 people in the past. But this year, crowds were limited and streets were closed to people who did not receive an invitation to be there.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea encouraged New Yorkers to watch the ball drop from the safety of their homes.

Select first responders and front-line workers were among those invited to participate in the festivities at Times Square.

Sydney, Australia

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images The Sydney Harbour fireworks display is seen over a near-empty Sydney Opera House forecourt during New Year’s Eve celebrations on January 01, 2021, in Sydney, Australia.

Officials shortened the fireworks display over the Sydney Opera House to seven minutes this year. Normally, it’s a 12-minute spectacle.

Additionally, only a few hundred people were allowed into the harbour area.

Most people watched the fireworks from the comfort of their own homes, according to the BBC.

London, England

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images Police officers disperse people on Westminster Bridge in a near-deserted London on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2020, as authorities hope the message to stay at home is obeyed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged London residents to follow coronavirus restrictions and avoid large gatherings. Key parts of the city were blocked off to prevent people from gathering.

“Covid loves a crowd, so please leave the parties for later in the year,” Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, saidWednesday.

The city also cancelled its fireworks display over the Thames River in an effort to dissuade crowds.

Despite the warnings from officials, people still gathered and broke coronavirus regulations. Police gave fines throughout London and other UK cities. London had 58 unlicensed gatherings, Business Insider’s Anna Medaris Miller reported.

Paris, France

Getty Images A view down the Champ de Mars in Paris on December 31, 2020, with the Eiffel Tower in view.

French authorities imposed a strict 8 p.m. curfew to discourage people from gathering in large groups on the day of celebrations. The curfew lasted until 6 a.m. the next day.

About 100,000 police officers were stationed throughout Paris and directed to intervene if they spotted any gatherings.

Fireworks displays in Paris were cancelled.

Montreal, Canada

Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A general view of a street in old Montreal, which is usually packed by thousands of people, during new year’s eve in Canada on December 31, 2020.

Canadian officials announced ahead of the celebrations that gatherings would be prohibited. Police would disrupt and break up gatherings on New Year’s Eve.

Several large groups gathered in some parts of Montreal, but police cracked down on them.

Barcelona, Spain

Albert Bonsfills/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A street remains empty in Barcelona, Spain, on the New Year’s Eve, January, 01, 2021.

On New Year’s Day, residents were instructed to stay indoors after 1 a.m.

Travel was allowed between countries, but only if the parties booked their trips ahead of time. The government continues to encourage residents to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Milan, Italy

Pier Marco Tacca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A view of Piazza Duomo on December 31, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

Italy’s curfew requires all residents to be indoors by 10 p.m. That curfew was in place for New Year’s Eve as well.

Midnight mass during the holiday season was also banned.

