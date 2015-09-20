These photos deconstruct common junk foods, and they're weirdly disturbing

In “Ingredients: A Visual Exploration of 75 Additives & 25 Food Products,” photographer Dwight Eschliman and science writer Steve Ettlinger reveal the ingredients in 25 popular American food products including Hidden Valley Ranch salad dressing, Hostess Twinkies, and Cool Ranch Doritos.

Eschliman and Ettlinger demystify 75 of the most common food additives by revealing what each additive looks like, where it comes from, and why it is used as an ingredient.

Republished with permission from “Ingredients: A Visual Exploration of 75 Additives & 25 Food Products” by Dwight Eschliman and Steve Ettlinger. Photography Copyright © 2015 by Dwight Eschliman. Reprinted with permission with Regan Arts. All rights reserved.

Hostess Twinkie Campbell's Chunky Chicken Soup Caffeine Morningstar Farms original sausage patties Red 40 and Yellow 5. Cool Ranch Doritos tortilla chips Red Bull

