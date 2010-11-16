The Best Smartphone Video Cameras

Photo: Associated Press

Smartphones are making standalone video cameras obsolete.With many phones packing 1 GHz processors, you can now use your phone to crunch out gorgeous HD video, upload directly to YouTube, or share on your social networks.



So which smartphones are great for video? Read on to find out.

The iPhone 4 takes 720p HD video and lets you edit on the fly It took four generations, but the iPhone finally has a camera that can hold up to the Flip. The added bonus of editing with the iMovie app makes this a superior option. (The latest iPod Touch works just as well). The HTC Evo 4G has a monster 8 megapixel camera The HTC Evo 4G records HD video and has HDMI out for replaying your movies on in the living room. And if you live in an area with Sprint's 4G service, you can upload your videos to the web in a snap. Superb video: The Droid does that too Like the Evo 4G, the Motorola Droid X takes 720p HD video that can be displayed on your flat screen with an HDMI cable. The directional microphone and slow-motion capture are other nice features. Samsung's Android line has all the recording features you need Samsung's Android offerings: Captivate, Fascinate, Vibrant, Epic, and Mesmerize are all essentially the same phone with slightly modified shells. That's good news because it means almost anyone can take advantage of their hardware no matter which carrier you use. They all have variations of the following features: HD recording, HDMI out, and easy uploads to YouTube. Our favourite of the bunch is the Captivate. It can record 720p video and stream to your DLNA devices. Use the LG Quantum to stream video to your TV wirelessly If you're looking for a Windows Phone 7 device with powerful video recording, check out the LG Quantum. It records 720p HD video and you can stream your content to a digital media receiver on your home network. No need for wires. That's pretty cool. The Nokia N8 is a media powerhouse, but costs a fortune Overlooking the $549 sticker shock, the Nokia N8 is one of the most powerful smartphone media producers available. It has everything: A 12 (!) megapixel camera, 720p HD video recording in 16:9, HDMI out, scene settings for balancing light, editing software, Flash playback, and Dolby Digital Plus surround sound on your home theatre. All of that in one package is far beyond any other video-capable phone out there. Impressive. If you're looking for the best way to take photos on your phone... Click here to see the best photo apps for iPhone >>

