These People Were Caught Having Sex On Street View In South Australia

It’s amazing what people get caught doing on Google Maps. There have been scuba-clad crazies ambushing the Street View camera cars and people have burned genitalia into sports ovals so it can be immortalised by Google Earth satellites. Now it seems that Google Street View has captured something crazy closer to home: two people fornicating on a highway in South Australia.

A Reddit Australia member discovered the public fornication in the wee hours of this morning, and posted the photo online. The couple are propping themselves up on the hood of their BMW, and look very shocked indeed that they have just been apparently snapped by a camera car.



The image was captured on the Dukes Highway in South Australia, and it’s interesting to see the couple’s reaction as soon as the Street View car has driven off. The couple moves to the left hand side of the vehicle, possibly to continue their congress. That’s at least assuming they were in coitus at the time they were snapped and not actually faking it for the camera. It doesn’t look like something that has been faked, but now that it’s blurred we’ll never know for sure.

Sadly, Google almost immediately blurred the two as soon as the coupling was discovered. Check out the uncensored, NSFW photo here. [r/australia]

